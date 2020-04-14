First inmate dies in Indiana state prison from COVID-19

A Westville Correctional Facility inmate has died from the novel coronavirus.

Indiana State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, announced the death during Tuesday afternoon’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

According to a statement from the Indiana Department of Correction, the offender was a male over 70 years old.

The IDOC says the offender had no indications of illness but was transported to a hospital on Monday for complaints of chest pains and breathing trouble.

While at the hospital, the offender tested positive for COVID-19.

The immediate family will be notified. No other information will be released at this time.