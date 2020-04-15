Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana Postpone Celebratory 5K

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana has postponed their Celebratory 5K.

In a press release, Girls on the Run stated that due to the continuing situation and federal, state, and local decisions for mandatory “shelter-in-place” and e-learning directives, they have decided to continue support virtually.

Girls on the Run currently have three different strategies to help girls be physically active and drive their mission.

Currently, the Girls on the Run season is continuing through GOTR at Home. This will bring girls fun and interactive lessons to provide girls the ability to nurture mental and physical health. There will also be Girls on the Run videos uploaded to the Girls on the Run International YouTube channel. Finally, Girls on the Run is adding GOTR Connect, a way for teammates and coaches to stay connected during this time.