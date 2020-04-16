Governor Eric Holcomb signs executive order to support pharmacists

Pharmacy students can now join the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new executive order on Wednesday afternoon.

Pharmacy students who completed all required course work are allowed to apply for a temporary license with the Professional Licensing Agency.

The order also authorizes health care providers who cannot meet in-person continuing education requirements this year the choice of fulfilling those requirements by distance learning options.

The federal CARES Act and the executive order also permits state employees, county employees, teachers, and other public employees who have a defined contribution account to access funds without penalty if they have been affected by COVID-19.

Holcomb’s recent executive order also extends the deadline for all other fees included on the property tax bill.

Property taxes remain due on May 11th. However, counties can wave penalties on payments made after May 11th for a 60 day period.

This doesn’t apply to tax payments that have been escrowed by financial institutions on behalf of property taxpayers.

Spring installments may be paid up to and including July 10th without penalty.