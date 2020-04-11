Governor Holcomb announces new taskforce to track COVID-19 spending

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced a new way to track the state’s spending on COVID-19.

Indiana’s Economic Relief and Recovery Team will be chaired by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, Chris Johnston, and Secretary of Commerce, Jim Schellinger.

The team chairs will be advised by a committee of business leaders who have an extensive background in public service. These leaders include:

Former economic policy advisor and director of the National Economic Council for President George W. Bush, Al Hubbard

Former Indiana State Senator, Luke Kenly

Former OMB Director, Ryan Kitchell

Indiana Economic Development Corporation Board Member, Kristin Marcuccilli

Former Lieutenant Governor, Becky Skillman.

