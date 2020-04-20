Governor Holcomb easing virus restrictions on surgeries; revises stay-at-home order

Hoosiers are ordered to hunker down for a few more weeks.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a modified executive order on Monday.

“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially-distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we’re slowing the spread,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Continuing the course at this time is essential to flattening the curve while we also prepare to safely reopen Indiana for business.”

This extends the stay-at-home order through May 1st and clarifies the limitations on some local businesses.

-Hospitals can start conducting non-emergency procedures starting Tuesday, as long as sufficient personal protective equipment, staff, and other supplies are available for COVID-19 response.

These procedures include:

Diagnosing cardiac issues or cancer

Upper or lower endoscopy

Respiratory procedures

Procedures to reduce pain

Governor Holcomb says future restrictions regarding procedures will be reevaluated every seven days.

-Permits outdoor activities described in the executive order including yard work, gardening, planting, and landscaping at residential, commercial, and industrial properties and farms.

-Nurseries and garden centers can be open for businesses as long as they limit the number of customers in the facility at any given time to achieve the Center for Disease Control’s social distancing guidelines, limit their hours of operation, and consider implementing separate operating hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers. They also must comply with social distancing, sanitation, and other mitigation measures to protect its employees and the public.

-Pet grooming at a pet salon, store, or mobile unit is permitted.

The Critical Industries Hotline continues to be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to respond to business and industry questions about whether a business is considered essential. The center may be reached by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov

Answers to frequently asked questions and instructions to file for COVID-19-related unemployment are available at Unemployment.IN.gov.

A link to the updated Stay-At-Home Order FAQ may be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm Please refer to this FAQ page for guidance and clarifications.

More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.