Governor Holcomb signs new executive order in fight against COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is taking new steps to limit interactions between Hoosiers.

The governor signed a new executive order extending the stay-at-home order to April 20th on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hoosiers have done a great job adapting to the new rules put in place during this public health emergency, but I believe the next two weeks to month could be the most critical for all of us,” says Gov. Holcomb. “So I am asking you to take even more precautions: only make in-person purchases when absolutely needed and use other delivery and pickup options when available. Limit who is traveling with you and entering stores.”

This executive order also changed some store restrictions.

Essential businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, are allowed to stay open, but are required to obey the following rules:

-They must limit the number of customers in the store at one time.

-change hours to accommodate the elderly, and for other individuals at a higher risk.

-limit business hours to restock and clean.

-comply with all mitigation measures to protect employees and customers.

Other retail businesses that do not sell essential items can stay open if they change sales to online, call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pick-up.

Other new actions the state is taking include:

-all professional services must be conducted virtually or by phone

-All campgrounds at state parks are closed except for those using recreational vehicles or have cabins as primary residents. State parks will remain open to daily visitors.

-All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.

-All employers must abide by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards and safety and health standards established and enforced by IOSHA. The IOSHA is currently accepting and investigating complaints of violations. For more information, visit in.gov/dol.

In addition to IOSHA investigations, Gov. Holcomb is also creating a multi-agency enforcement response team.

This will be led by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and will respond to and investigate other violations of the new order.

Similar to the enforcement of the restaurant, bar, and nightclub executive order, this team will be in charge of helping business owners comply with the order before issuing a directive to close a business.

This enforcement will not begin until 24 hours after the order takes effect to allow retail, campgrounds and other establishments to make adjustments.

The effective date and time of the order is April 6th at 11:59 pm.

The Critical Industries Hotline will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to respond to business and industry questions about whether a business is considered essential. The center may be reached by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.

Answers to frequently asked questions and instructions to file for COVID-19-related unemployment are available at Unemployment.IN.gov.

A link to an updated Stay-At-Home Order FAQ may be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm Please refer to this FAQ page for guidance and clarifications.