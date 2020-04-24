Governor Holcomb signs order to speed up appeals of unemployment insurance claims

The unemployment insurance claim appeals review process is now a bit faster.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to speed up the process on Thursday afternoon.

This new order gives the Department of Workforce Development the authority to hire additional staff to review these appeals.

It also waives paperwork requirements to help businesses apply for federal assistance under programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and temporarily waives requirements for documents connected to certain alcohol permits.

It also extends the business personal property tax deadlines to June 15th.