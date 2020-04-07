Holcomb signs new executive order supporting EMS professionals

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a new executive order in the fight against COVID-19.

Retired and inactive EMS professionals are now allowed to provide supplemental health care services in Indiana without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if they work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or health care professional.

These individuals are also allowed to provide primary care for patients as part of emergency response, transports, and facilities with a temporary certification or licensure from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The latest COVID-19 information can be found at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.