Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Postpone Opening Day to Early June

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are postponing their opening day until June.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Fourth Generation Owner Leah Koch says despite Holiday World never missing an opening day, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused this postponement.

A date is not officially set, but they are aiming for early June

Holiday World says they are still hiring employees and are training people online.

The Holiday World team is asking everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, social distancing and washing hands so that the Summer of 2020 can be saved.