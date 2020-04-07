Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Start Digital Campaign To Kick Off Summer Early

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari have created Holidog’s Digital FunTown to kick summer off early.

Owner Leah Koch said in a statement that since Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Opening Day may be farther away than hoped, staff have decided to bring a little Holiday World into everyone’s homes.

As part of the effort to kick summer off early, families are encouraged to recreate Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari rides at home, or invent new rides for the park and share those ideas using the hashtag #HomemadeHoWo. Those 18 and older who submit videos will be eligible to win tickets to Holiday World this summer.

Holiday World may postpone its Opening Day, depending on COVID-19. Visit HolidayWorld.com/COVID-19 for the most updated information.

For more information about seasonal opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.