Hoosier Hills Credit Union Donates $10,000 for COVID-19 Relief

Hoosier Hills Credit Union has donated $10,000 to area communities to assist with economic hardships due to the COVID-19 virus. The donations were made to the Emergency or COVID Relief Funds with the following five community foundations that cover the primary service areas for the Credit Union:

Lawrence County Community Foundation

Orange County Community Foundation

Dubois County Community Foundation

Perry County Community Foundation

Spencer County Community Foundation

“Our mission is to be better for our members by making a positive difference in their lives and the communities we serve,” said HHCU CEO Travis Markley. “We are committed to living out that mission every day in a number of ways, particularly during these difficult times. Hoosier Hills Credit Union is proud to be able to donate to community organizations and individuals to help them get through the struggles caused by the economic shutdown.”

HHCU is also working with individual and commercial members to help make life easier at this time. For commercial clients, Hoosier Hills is providing the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (SBA PPP) loans. This is helping hundreds of businesses in the area gain additional funding to continue their operations.

Assistance for individuals is available in the form of:

Good Neighbor Loans, very low-rate, fixed-interest loans, with payments deferred up to six

months, to help with immediate expenses;

Skip-A-Pay, allowing members to skip a payment on existing HHCU loans;

Payment Deferral Options, available for personal/consumer and commercial loans with no late fees for the deferral period;

Loan Modifications, available to reduce payments or set up interest only payments where warranted;

Lowest Payment Challenge, for members to obtain a free review of existing loans to try to lower payments by transferring the loan balance to HHCU at a lower rate;

Automatic waiver of ATM fees on ATMS not owned by HHCU and not in the Alliance One

ATM Network (HHCU-owned & network ATMs are already free);

Automatic increase on all daily ATM withdrawal limits to $1,000;

Waiver of early withdrawal penalties on certificates in cases of financial hardship;

No transfer fees between accounts, as always;

Automatic waiver of withdrawal restrictions on Christmas Club and Vacation Club Accounts; and

Financial Learning Center, which provides a Monthly Budget Tool and more resources, including resources for parents whose children are e-learning from home, at https://hoosierhills.com/services-resources/financial-learning-center.

All loans and loan changes require approval.

Hoosier Hills Credit Union has also been supporting both employees and local restaurants in each service area by providing lunch twice a week to all employees who are working from their Service Centers and Annex facilities.

Updates to resources being provided for COVID relief are available at

www.hoosiehrills.com/coronavirus.