Huntingburg Mayor address city residents about COVID-19 response in letter

Huntingburg Mayor, Denny Spinner has released a letter address city residents about the COVID-19 response:

To the Citizens of Huntingburg,

As your Mayor, I have had many opportunities to speak about my hometown, whether locally or across the State of Indiana, and I am always proud to say Huntingburg is, “A City Like No Other!”

This is true for many reasons. We are accustomed to high achievement. We are proud of our ability to take on tough challenges, be creative, and together find solutions. We are not accustomed to the notion of an uncertain outcome and we are uncomfortable that these are indeed uncertain times.

But I am confident that this challenge will allow us to show our core values as a community and demonstrate the resolve that has allowed us to thrive during uncertain times.

Today Governor Eric Holcomb announced that he has extended his executive order for Hoosiers to “Stay at Home.” It’s vitally important we follow these orders. The Governor reminds us that we are #INthistogether, and we truly are.

It is important that we stay informed with information from our healthcare professionals, faith community leaders, business leaders, and federal, state and local officials, like the Dubois County Health Department who is leading the charge on our response to this worldwide pandemic. Rely on the information coming from those you have long trusted. Do not succumb to the fear that is being spread through so many unreliable sources.

We are a people that value faith, family and hard work. In these next few weeks, stay connected to your faith community. Share your fears and anxiety with the One who has comforted you during the most challenging times of your lives. We can all find things for which we are grateful.

As a parent, comfort and shelter your kids from this virus. If you are a business owner, take care of your employees and prepare to make the difficult decisions ahead. If you are an individual that is vulnerable to this disease, you must take the appropriate precautions. In your decision making, please think about the vulnerable – those who need us to stay at home the most.

Friends, the coming days will allow each of us to show the resolve and strength that citizens of Huntingburg have displayed for over 180 years.

Your community is here for you, and as your Mayor, I am here for you. We are “A City Like No Other!”

Sincerely,

Denny Spinner