Huntingburg Street Department picking up limbs because of storms

The Huntingburg Street Department is collecting tree limbs next week.

Due to the recent storms, the department is conducting a city-wide tree limb pick up Monday, April 13th, and Tuesday, April 14th.

The pick up will take place north of State Road 64 on Monday and south of State Road 64 on Tuesday.

Tree limbs do not need to be bundled during this time. However, they must be collected and placed near the curb for the equipment to reach them.

Tree limbs should be placed parallel to the curb.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211.