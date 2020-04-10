Indiana Arts Commission Will Begin Grant Review Process April 13th

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Wednesday the beginning of its grant review process which begins April 13, 2020.

IAC Executive Director Lewis Ricci says The grant review process will continue to be open and public, but in the wake of the public health crisis, all of this year’s panels will be conducted online through video conferencing.

Applicants may still monitor the grant review panels, but, as in years past, may not provide comments during the review process.

Programs with applications being reviewed include:

Arts Project Support (APS)



Arts Organization Support I* (AOS)



Individual Advancement Program

Region 10, which includes Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, & Warrick counties will be reviewed Wednesday, April 22nd at 9:00am Central Time.

For more information, contact Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana Anne McKim at 812-303-3178 or at anne.mckim@artswin.org

Applications recommended for funding will be reviewed by the IAC’s Programs, Grants and Services Committee on May 28, 2020 with final funding approval made by the full Commission at its June 12, 2020 Quarterly Business Meeting.