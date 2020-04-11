Indiana COVID-19 numbers updated; ISDH reporting 30 additional deaths

Posted By: Ann Powell April 11, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 330 deaths, 7,435 positive cases, and 39,215 individuals have been tested for the virus.

  • Dubois- 11 cases
  • Spencer- 2 cases
  • Perry –3 Case
  • Martin – 2 cases
  • Daviess – 9 cases – 1 Death
  • Orange – 16 cases – 3 Deaths
  • Crawford- 12 cases
  • Posey- 5 cases
  • Lawrence- 63 cases – 7 Deaths
  • Gibson- 4 cases
  • Warrick- 34 cases – 2 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 53 cases – 1 Death

Benton and Pike are the only counties in the state with no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

