Indiana COVID-19 numbers updated; ISDH reporting 30 additional deaths

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 330 deaths, 7,435 positive cases, and 39,215 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Dubois- 11 cases

Spencer- 2 cases

Perry –3 Case

Martin – 2 cases

Daviess – 9 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 16 cases – 3 Deaths

Crawford- 12 cases

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 63 cases – 7 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 34 cases – 2 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 53 cases – 1 Death

Benton and Pike are the only counties in the state with no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.