Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 330 deaths, 7,435 positive cases, and 39,215 individuals have been tested for the virus.
- Dubois- 11 cases
- Spencer- 2 cases
- Perry –3 Case
- Martin – 2 cases
- Daviess – 9 cases – 1 Death
- Orange – 16 cases – 3 Deaths
- Crawford- 12 cases
- Posey- 5 cases
- Lawrence- 63 cases – 7 Deaths
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 34 cases – 2 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 53 cases – 1 Death
Benton and Pike are the only counties in the state with no confirmed cases at this time.
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana COVID-19 numbers updated; ISDH reporting 30 additional deaths"