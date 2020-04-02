Indiana Economic Development Corporation Release Resources for those Impacted by COVID-19

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are together manning the Indiana Critical Industries Hotline , but they have a very high call volume and are doing our best to redirect questions that are best directed elsewhere.

The resources below are intended to help your business navigate questions and ensure you are able to receive speedy guidance.

1. Indiana Critical Industries Hotline (+1 877-820-0890 or covidresponse@iedc.in.gov): For questions related to what businesses are essential or non-essential through the Governor’s Stay At Home Order. For offers to support the sourcing and/or production of personal protective equipment (PPE).

2. Small Business Inquiries : If you are an entrepreneur or small business owner seeking guidance or information on SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, please visit the Indiana Small Business Development Center here: https://isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness/.

3. Reporting Business Complaints : Employees may file complaints related to COVID-19 at https://www.in.gov/dol/. Concerned citizens should report complaints or activity in violation of the Executive Order by contacting their local health authority, which is tasked with enforcing the mandate. The list of local health departments is available here: https://www.in.gov/isdh/24822.htm.

4. Unemployment.IN.Gov : For employer and employee questions related to filing for unemployment in Indiana. Information, resources, FAQs and webinars are available here: https://www.in.gov/dwd/3474.htm.

5. Indiana Department of Labor : For employer and employee questions related to employee rights, resources and commonly asked questions and answers: https://www.in.gov/dol/3144.htm.

6. General Inquiries : For general inquiries on Stay At Home mandates, such as leaving your house, please review the FAQs available here: https://calendar.in.gov/site/gov/event/indiana-stay-at-home-order-faq/.

7. Health Inquiries : If you have questions regarding your health or are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms, please call your doctor. Questions may also be directed to the Indiana State Department of Health toll-free number: 1-877-826-0011 (open 24/7).

Additional Resources:

· Stay at Home Order : Executive Order 20-08, which outlines essential activities and businesses, is available here: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Executive_Order_20-08_Stay_at_Home.pdf.

· COVID-19 Resource Guide : The document, which outlines various resources and guidance for Hoosiers looking for assistance, is available here: https://coronavirus.in.gov/files/IN_COVID-19%20Resource%20Guide%203.23.20.pdf.

· Regular Updates:

Daily updates on COVID-19 in Indiana are available here: https://coronavirus.in.gov/.