Indiana health officials expanding testing efforts; testing site coming to Jasper

Indiana health officials are ramping up testing efforts to try to stay ahead of the virus.

To do this, the Indiana State Health Department is teaming up with OptumServe Health Services.

“Launching this partnership with Optum further expands Indiana’s COVID-19 testing capacity,” Governor Eric Holcomb says. “These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus.”

Within the next week, Optum is opening 20 testing sites in Indiana National Guard armories, including the location in Jasper.

30 additional sites will open within the next 14 days, for a total of 50 testing sites.

Each site will be open for 8 hours a day Monday through Friday and will serve any symptomatic Hoosiers.

This testing is free and health insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.

Optum is providing its own supplies, PPE, testing kits, staffing, and lab, which the state health department says will increase Indiana’s overall testing capacity. Optum will collect the swabs, manage the testing, and report the data to the state.

Dubois County Health Department will not be involved with the direct operations of OptumServe’s clinics.

Dubois County Health Department will receive the results of the positive cases of Dubois County residents and will continue to work with the ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.

Residents are encouraged to watch for information from Optum Serve on when the testing site in Jasper will open.

Who can get tested?

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is issuing a standing order for the test for any Hoosier who has COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, shortness of breath, cough, etc. No visit to a health care provider will be needed. Additionally, Optum will be testing close contacts to infected persons.

How do I get tested?

All testing will be by appointment only. The registration portal will be open 48 hours before testing site opens. You will go to the portal and self-report your symptoms using the online screening tool. If you qualify, an option will appear to register for an appointment date and time. A call-in option will available as well.

How soon will the results come back?

People can expect to get the results within 48 hours. Optum will send a text or email to the patient if the test is negative. A phone call will be given if there is a positive test results.