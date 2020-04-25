Indiana is lifting more virus restrictions on medical procedures.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed this new order on Friday afternoon.
This allows health care providers, including surgery centers, dental, dermatology, and veterinary offices to resume procedures as long as they have a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment and procedures to avoid spreading COVID-19.
To see the executive order: in.gov/gov/2384.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana lifting more virus restrictions on medical procedures"