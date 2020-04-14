Indiana Region of American Red Cross Begins #DoingMyPart Campaign

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross began its #DoingMyPart campaign , which aims to raise awareness of how everyone has a role to play in flattening the curve of COVID-19, which has halted daily routines, upended the economy, and taken thousands of lives.

The campaign has been translated into at least six languages, including Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, French, Hakha Chin, and Spanish, based on the demographics across the Indiana Region. Messages will be disseminated to diverse audiences through partnerships with key organizations, such as the Immigrant Welcome Center, which communicates with nearly every immigrant-facing organization in the region.

The Red Cross’ #DoingMyPart campaign supplements the State of Indiana’s recently launched #INThisTogether campaign by identifying tasks individuals can do in their daily lives to help combat COVID-19. Below are some examples of the campaign’s messages—which will be released in multiple languages to reach a broader audience:

You have the power to keep yourself, family and neighbors safe and healthy. Check in with each other in a safe manner by calling, texting or emailing your neighbors. Build a strong support community during these difficult times.

Not feeling well? Stay home. Take care of those around you by self-quarantining.

Are you washing your hands correctly? Make sure you scrub them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds!

Social distancing is important. Stay at least six feet away from those around you.

While daily routines have changed, our need for volunteers has not. If you are healthy and feeling well, consider volunteering at redcross.org/volunteer.

Give blood. Don’t be discouraged if appointments aren’t immediately available. Sign up in the weeks and months ahead at RedCrossBlood.org

Become a Blood Donor Ambassador! These volunteers are needed and essential for our upcoming blood drives.

“Our goal with our #DoingMyPart campaign is to help build an army—one that includes us all,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross, Indiana Region. “This campaign’s goal is to encourage people to commit to actions that may seem small, but that are truly powerful as we fight COVID-19.”

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross devised the campaign to help eliminate language barriers for Hoosiers navigating this public health crisis.

“The Red Cross’ effort expands messaging to include members of our community who might otherwise be forgotten,” said Marina Hadjioannou Waters, president of LUNA Language Services and Red Cross volunteer.

The #DoingMyPart campaign is generously supported by LUNA Language Services; Innovatemap; the Arts Council of Indianapolis; and Indiana Humanities.

To participate in the #DoingMyPart campaign and to download graphics and posts, please visit: redcross.org/doingmypart