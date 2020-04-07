Indiana’s COVID-19 Cases Up to 5,507; 28,764 Individuals Tested

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 173 deaths, 5,507 positive cases, and 28,764 individuals tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 7 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Martin – 1 cases

Daviess – 4 cases

Orange – 14 cases – 2 Deaths

Crawford- 9 case

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 44 cases – 5 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 23 cases

Vanderburgh- 41 cases – 1 Death

Benton, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.