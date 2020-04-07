Indiana’s COVID-19 Cases Up to 5,507; 28,764 Individuals Tested

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 173 deaths, 5,507 positive cases, and 28,764 individuals tested.
Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:
- Dubois- 7 cases
- Spencer- 1 case
- Martin – 1 cases
- Daviess – 4 cases
- Orange – 14 cases – 2 Deaths
- Crawford- 9 case
- Posey- 5 cases
- Lawrence- 44 cases – 5 Deaths
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 23 cases
- Vanderburgh- 41 cases – 1 Death
Benton, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
