Indiana’s COVID-19 Deaths Now Up to 65; 2,565 Positive Cases Out of 14,375 Tests

Posted By: Zach Reuber April 1, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 65 deaths, 2,565 positive cases, and 14,375 individuals tested.

When looking at our local counties:

Dubois- 3 cases

Orange- 3 cases

Crawford- 1 case

Posey- 4 cases

Lawrence- 11 cases

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 8 cases

Vanderburgh- 20 cases

  • Spencer- 1 case

Daviess, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

