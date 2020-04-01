Indiana’s COVID-19 Deaths Now Up to 65; 2,565 Positive Cases Out of 14,375 Tests

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 65 deaths, 2,565 positive cases, and 14,375 individuals tested.

When looking at our local counties:

• Dubois- 3 cases

• Orange- 3 cases

• Crawford- 1 case

• Posey- 4 cases

• Lawrence- 11 cases

• Gibson- 4 cases

• Warrick- 8 cases

• Vanderburgh- 20 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Daviess, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.