Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; 116 Deaths Reported with 3,953 Positive Cases

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 116 deaths, 3,953 positive cases, and 19,800 individuals tested.
Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:
- Dubois- 4 cases
- Spencer- 1 case
- Martin County – 1
- Orange- 5 cases
- Crawford- 5 case
- Posey- 5 cases
- Lawrence- 36 cases
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 12 cases
- Vanderburgh- 35 cases
Daviess, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
