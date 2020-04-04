Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; 116 Deaths Reported with 3,953 Positive Cases

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 116 deaths, 3,953 positive cases, and 19,800 individuals tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 4 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Martin County – 1

Orange- 5 cases

Crawford- 5 case

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 36 cases

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 12 cases

Vanderburgh- 35 cases

Daviess, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.