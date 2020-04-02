Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; 3,039 Positive Cases Across State

Posted By: Zach Reuber April 2, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths, 3,039 positive cases, and 16,285 individuals tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 3 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Orange- 3 cases

Crawford- 1 case

Posey- 4 cases

Lawrence- 12 cases

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 8 cases

Vanderburgh- 23 cases

Daviess, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

