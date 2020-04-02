Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; 3,039 Positive Cases Across State

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 78 deaths, 3,039 positive cases, and 16,285 individuals tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

• Dubois- 3 cases

• Spencer- 1 case

• Orange- 3 cases

• Crawford- 1 case

• Posey- 4 cases

• Lawrence- 12 cases

• Gibson- 4 cases

• Warrick- 8 cases

• Vanderburgh- 23 cases

Daviess, Martin, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.