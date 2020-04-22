Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 31 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell April 22, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 661 deaths, 12,438 positive cases, and 69,470 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 16 cases
  • Pike-1 case
  • Spencer- 4 cases
  • Perry –10  cases
  • Martin – 6 cases
  • Daviess – 38 cases – 6 Death
  • Orange – 38 cases – 4 Deaths
  • Knox- 18 cases
  • Crawford- 13 cases
  • Posey- 8 cases
  • Lawrence- 83 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Gibson- 5 cases
  • Warrick- 68 cases – 8 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 96  cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

