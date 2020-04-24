Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 35 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 741 deaths, 13,680 positive cases, and 75,553 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 17 cases

Pike-1 case

Spencer- 5 cases

Perry –11 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 42 cases – 8 Death

Orange – 56 cases – 5 Deaths

Knox- 19 cases

Crawford- 16 cases

Posey- 8 cases

Lawrence- 87 cases – 9 Deaths

Gibson- 6 cases

Warrick- 78 cases – 11 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 104 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh