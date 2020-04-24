Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 35 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell April 24, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 741 deaths, 13,680 positive cases, and 75,553 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 17 cases
  • Pike-1 case
  • Spencer- 5 cases
  • Perry –11  cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 42 cases – 8 Death
  • Orange – 56 cases – 5 Deaths
  • Knox- 19 cases
  • Crawford- 16 cases
  • Posey- 8 cases
  • Lawrence- 87 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Gibson- 6 cases
  • Warrick- 78 cases – 11 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 104 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

