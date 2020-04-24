Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 741 deaths, 13,680 positive cases, and 75,553 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 17 cases
- Pike-1 case
- Spencer- 5 cases
- Perry –11 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 42 cases – 8 Death
- Orange – 56 cases – 5 Deaths
- Knox- 19 cases
- Crawford- 16 cases
- Posey- 8 cases
- Lawrence- 87 cases – 9 Deaths
- Gibson- 6 cases
- Warrick- 78 cases – 11 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 104 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 35 additional deaths reported"