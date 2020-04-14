Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 37 new deaths

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 387 deaths, 8,527 positive cases, and 46,017 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Dubois- 13 cases

Spencer- 3 cases

Perry –3 cases

Martin – 5 cases

Daviess – 12 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 18 cases – 3 Deaths

Crawford- 12 cases

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 73 cases – 7 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 39 cases – 2 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 60 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.