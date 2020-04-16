Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 41 new deaths

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 477 deaths, 9,542 positive cases, and 51,115 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 14 cases

Spencer- 4 cases

Perry –4 cases

Martin – 5 cases

Daviess – 24 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 22 cases – 4 Deaths

Crawford- 12 cases

Posey- 6 cases

Lawrence- 74 cases – 9 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 51 cases – 4 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 71 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.