Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 477 deaths, 9,542 positive cases, and 51,115 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:
- Dubois- 14 cases
- Spencer- 4 cases
- Perry –4 cases
- Martin – 5 cases
- Daviess – 24 cases – 1 Death
- Orange – 22 cases – 4 Deaths
- Crawford- 12 cases
- Posey- 6 cases
- Lawrence- 74 cases – 9 Deaths
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 51 cases – 4 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 71 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 41 new deaths"