Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 44 new deaths reported

April 25, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 785 deaths, 14,395 positive cases, and 79,774 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 17 cases
  • Pike-1 case
  • Spencer- 5 cases
  • Perry –11  cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 43 cases – 9 Death
  • Orange – 57 cases – 6 Deaths
  • Knox- 20 cases
  • Crawford- 16 cases
  • Posey- 9 cases
  • Lawrence- 92 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Gibson- 6 cases
  • Warrick- 80 cases – 12 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 113 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

