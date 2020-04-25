Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 44 new deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 785 deaths, 14,395 positive cases, and 79,774 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 17 cases
- Pike-1 case
- Spencer- 5 cases
- Perry –11 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 43 cases – 9 Death
- Orange – 57 cases – 6 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 16 cases
- Posey- 9 cases
- Lawrence- 92 cases – 9 Deaths
- Gibson- 6 cases
- Warrick- 80 cases – 12 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 113 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
