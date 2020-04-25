Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 44 new deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 785 deaths, 14,395 positive cases, and 79,774 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 17 cases

Pike-1 case

Spencer- 5 cases

Perry –11 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 43 cases – 9 Death

Orange – 57 cases – 6 Deaths

Knox- 20 cases

Crawford- 16 cases

Posey- 9 cases

Lawrence- 92 cases – 9 Deaths

Gibson- 6 cases

Warrick- 80 cases – 12 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 113 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.