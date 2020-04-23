Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 45 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 706 deaths, 13,039 positive cases, and 72,040 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 16 cases

Pike-1 case

Spencer- 5 cases

Perry –11 cases

Martin – 6 cases

Daviess – 38 cases – 7 Death

Orange – 39 cases – 4 Deaths

Knox- 18 cases

Crawford- 14 cases

Posey- 8 cases

Lawrence- 91 cases – 9 Deaths

Gibson- 6 cases

Warrick- 77 cases – 9 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 104 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh