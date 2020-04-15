Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 49 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell April 15, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 436 deaths, 8,955 positive cases, and 48,396 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

  • Dubois- 14 cases
  • Spencer- 4 cases
  • Perry –4 cases
  • Martin – 5 cases
  • Daviess – 21 cases – 1 Death
  • Orange – 19 cases – 3 Deaths
  • Crawford- 12 cases
  • Posey- 6 cases
  • Lawrence- 73 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Gibson- 4 cases
  • Warrick- 41  cases – 3 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 65 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

