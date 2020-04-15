Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 49 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 436 deaths, 8,955 positive cases, and 48,396 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:
- Dubois- 14 cases
- Spencer- 4 cases
- Perry –4 cases
- Martin – 5 cases
- Daviess – 21 cases – 1 Death
- Orange – 19 cases – 3 Deaths
- Crawford- 12 cases
- Posey- 6 cases
- Lawrence- 73 cases – 9 Deaths
- Gibson- 4 cases
- Warrick- 41 cases – 3 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 65 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
