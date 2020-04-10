Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; 6,907 Individuals Tests Positive

Here are the current confirmed numbers of COVID-19 in Indiana

As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,907 positive cases, 300 deaths, and 35,040 individuals have been tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 10 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Perry – 3 Case

Martin – 2 case s

Daviess – 9 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 1 3 cases – 2 Deaths

Crawford- 1 2 cases

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 5 9 cases – 7 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 3 3 cases – 2 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 53 cases – 1 Death

Benton and Pike counties are the only Hoosier counties that have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.