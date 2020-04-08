Indiana’s COVID-19 Numbers Updated; Dubois County Now at 9 Positive Cases

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 203 deaths, 5,943 positive cases, and 30,869 individuals tested.

Here are the numbers for the surrounding counties:

Dubois- 9 cases

Spencer- 1 case

Martin – 1 cases

Daviess – 5 cases – 1 Death

Orange – 11 cases – 2 Deaths

Crawford- 11 case

Posey- 5 cases

Lawrence- 55 cases – 7 Deaths

Gibson- 4 cases

Warrick- 26 cases

Vanderburgh- 41 cases – 1 Death

Benton, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

Dubois County’s Health Department says that they are working closely with ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored. Anyone who may have an exposure risk has been notified about potential exposures so that appropriate infection control procedures can be followed.

The Dubois County Health Department continues to encourage and remind everyone that we should assume all people are potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus. STAY HOME, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND GOOD HAND HYGIENE.

The ISDH and Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that all persons wear cloth face coverings to cover nose and mouth when out in a community setting especially in situations where you are around other people. Wearing a homemade fabric face mask for example is to protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms of COVID-19.