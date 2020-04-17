Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; over 10,000 positive cases

Posted By: Ann Powell April 17, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 519 deaths, 10,154  positive cases, and 54,785 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 14 cases
  • Spencer- 4 cases
  • Perry –4 cases
  • Martin – 5 cases
  • Daviess – 27 cases – 1 Death
  • Orange – 24 cases – 4 Deaths
  • Crawford- 12 cases
  • Posey- 6 cases
  • Lawrence- 76 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Gibson- 4 cases
  • Warrick- 53 cases – 4 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 76 cases – 1 Death
  • Pike- 1 case

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

