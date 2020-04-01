INDOT announces new date for bridge project in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Transportation is changing the date for a bridge project in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, April 9th, contractors will close the State Road 545 bridge spanning the Anderson River north of Troy at the Spencer/Perry county line.

This was originally scheduled for April 1st but was rescheduled due to weather concerns.

Crews will work on patching and replacing the driving surface of the bridge during this project.

This full road closure will last for 60 days. Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of June, depending on weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access to the point of closure.

All through traffic will need to use the official detour following State Road 66, State Road 70, US 231, and State Road 62.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.