INDOT Announces Otwell Bridge Deck Rehabilitation Project for April 13th

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a bridge deck rehabilitation project on State Road 56 near Otwell.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 13, contractors will close one lane of the S.R. 56 bridge spanning Little Flat Creek, just over a mile east of the intersection with S.R. 257. During this project, workers will repair and resurface the bridge deck.

One lane of the bridge will be closed at all times with traffic being controlled by a temporary signal. Lanes will be restricted to 11-feet; wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate route.

Work is expected to last until the beginning of May depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.