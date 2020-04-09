INDOT Launches Temporary Permit Program for Food Trucks to Operate at Highway Rest Areas

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the country due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.

In accordance with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Notice of Enforcement Discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas”, issued , 2020, INDOT will temporarily permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide. These permits are a temporary measure taken to address needs ancillary to essential travel during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

INDOT will issue two (2) permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7:00AM and 7:00PM each day on a first-come, first-served basis for each of the following rest area locations.

Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Interested applicants should review the “Indiana Rest Area and Welcome Center Temporary Permit Application for Food Truck Service” document available at https://www.in.gov/indot/restareas.htm or INDOT’s COVID-19 response webpage at https://www.in.gov/indot/4037.htm.

Only complete applications will be considered. All submitted applications must include:

1) Proof of a current liability insurance policy;

2) A valid operating registration, license or permit from the Indiana State Department of Health, a local health department, or other valid issuing authority as required under IC 16- and 410 IAC 7-24-107; and

3) Proof of Registration and good standing with the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State.

If granted a permit, Applicants will be required to comply with all permit terms detailed in the permit application and permit form documents.

Submit completed applications by email to INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov. Applications are being accepted immediately.