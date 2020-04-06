Jasper Announces “Patio Parties” To Uplift Community Morale

With the recent announcement of the Downtown Chowdown being postponed to June, we are going to switch things up a little. Starting on Wednesday, April 8th through Wednesday, May, 27th, the community is encouraged to spend an evening on their own patio, order a meal and favorite beverage from your favorite local restaurant and play family-friendly music and games as part of the Patio Party event.

As a reminder, the Patio Party is meant for you to stay in your own yard and not gather with your neighbors. However, you can send a friendly wave and smile to your neighbors. This is also a great opportunity to support our local restaurants with the great meals they offer carry-out style.

There will be a Facebook event set up on the City’s Facebook page, Jasper Gov, where you can share photos and videos of your Patio Party. “We are IN this together, let’s share with all,” said Mayor Vonderheide.

Continue to support our local community by shopping and eating local as these are the businesses that support us and are the heart of our community.