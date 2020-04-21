Jasper Engines and Transmissions donates 10,000 masks to Memorial Hospital

A local hospital received a large donation Tuesday afternoon to help with the local COVID-19 response.

Jasper Engines and Transmissions donated 10,000 Level 2 face masks to Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center CEO, Kyle Bennett, says this type of mask is not easy to find during the current health crisis.

Bennett says they appreciate the support from both Jasper Engines and the community.

Bennett says the donation will help them fulfill their top priority: keeping both the staff and patients safe.

Along with this donation, Jasper Engines and Transmissions also treated hospital staff to two coolers full of ice cream treats.