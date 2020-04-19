Jasper Native Helps Create Job Board to Help Dubois County Residents and Businesses In Need

The Dubois County Job Board has now officially launched.

Launched by GradGrid, The Dubois County Job Board is a way to connect residents of Dubois County and surrounding counties with open opportunities from local employers.

GradGrid is a hometown professional network with the goal of empowering hometowns with the natives of the community and the local industry.

GradGrid Co-Founder Luke Hochgesang says that they’ve already had plenty of feedback regarding the Job Board, with over 100 jobs already listed on the site. The 24-year-old Jasper native stated “We’ve heard this from several people already. It is the most comprehensive listing of opportunities from employers in and around Dubois County.”

The Dubois County Job Board is a relatively new thing, with ideas generating as early as last month. Hochgesang says that he and his team reached out to several employers and community partners in the area to inquire about employment opportunities.

“Over this last year and a half that we’ve had GradGrid running,” Hochgesang says, “we’ve been trying to help local companies connect with talent that has roots right here in Dubois County,” Hochgesang says that multiple companies have had a hard time hiring in the past. However, with the COVID-19 Global Pandemic happening and unemployment numbers going up, along with some companies still in operation, Hochgesang says that they wanted to help both sides.

“Help employers who are looking for talent to hire as well as help people who might have been impacted by COVID-19 or just looking for a career change.”

The Dubois County Job Board can also help people outside of Dubois County.

“While it would be kind of a double-whammy to both help out a Dubois County resident and a Dubois County business,” Hochegsang says, “by finding someone outside of Dubois County who is interested in taking a job in Dubois County and contributing to our economy we definitely see as a positive outcome.”

Not only can those seeking employment head to GradGrid.org/jobs to find a job, but employers can also head there as well to post a job opportunity that they have open.

While GradGrid did spearhead this operation, Hochgesang made it known that this was a community effort.

“It really was able to be accomplished through other groups reaching out to businesses, businesses submitting jobs, and other groups sharing the news about it.”