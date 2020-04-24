Jasper Police Asks Public’s Assistance in Finding Hit-And-Run Suspect

Jasper Police are asking the public’s assistance in solving a hit-and-run accident.

Jasper Police say that just before 4:00 pm Thursday, a woman driving a white Jeep ran over a street sign and a stop sign at the intersection of Jackson Street and River Center Landing before driving away.

Witnesses say that the passenger was also a woman.

If you can identify either subject, you are asked to contact Jasper Police (812) 482-2255 or via the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-COPS.