Jasper Water Department Announces Spring Hydrant Flushing Begins April 6th

The Jasper Water Department has announced that, weather permitting, it will begin the spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program on Monday, April 6th.

This process will last several weeks. Flushing hours are from 7:30 am until 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.

If anyone has any questions, they are asked to call the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 912-482-5252.

The water will be safe to drink, but use discretion if doing laundry as clothes may become discolored. If anyone experiences cloudy or colored water, run the cold water tap until it clears.