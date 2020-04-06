Jasper Water Department conducting spring hydrant flushing

The Jasper Water Department is continuing its spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program.

Flushing hours are from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

This process will last for several weeks until all City Hydrants are flushed.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Municipal Weather Department at (812)-482-5252.

Company officials say water will be safe to drink during this process.

However, customers are advised to be cautious when doing laundry during this time, because clothes could become discolored.

If residents experience cloudy or colored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears.