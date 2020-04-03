JUST IN: Memorial Hospital reporting COVID-19 numbers on website

Posted By: Ann Powell April 3, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has launched a dashboard to provide residents with better testing data.

As of Friday afternoon:

  • 70- Tests have been submitted
  • 40- Negative results have been submitted
  • 27- Pending test results have been submitted
  • 4- Positive results in Dubois County

Remember, a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered.

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

