Ketcham Memorial Center Now Up To Four Reported Deaths Due to COVID-19

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon recently has had more COVID-19 results come in.
The Daviess County health care facility reported yesterday four reported deaths due to COVID-19, with 19 residents and 11 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Residents and staff are currently in quarantine and the CDC has been notified.
Ketcham Memorial Center says that they will continue to provide updates daily.
