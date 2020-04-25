Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon is reporting additional cases and deaths from COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon:
- 13 residents are in quarantine at Ketcham
- 2 residents are in the hospital
- 9 residents have died
- 6 positive staff members are in quarantine
- 5 staff members have recovered
- 3 staff members have recovered and returned to work
Ketcham Memorial Center says they will continue providing updates on a daily basis.
Be the first to comment on "Ketcham Memorial Center provides update on COVID-19 cases and deaths"