Ketcham Memorial Center provides update on COVID-19 cases and deaths

Posted By: Ann Powell April 25, 2020

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon is reporting additional cases and deaths from COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon:

  • 13 residents are in quarantine at Ketcham
  • 2 residents are in the hospital
  • 9 residents have died
  • 6 positive staff members are in quarantine
  • 5 staff members have recovered
  • 3 staff members have recovered and returned to work

Ketcham Memorial Center says they will continue providing updates on a daily basis.

