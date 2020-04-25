Ketcham Memorial Center provides update on COVID-19 cases and deaths

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon is reporting additional cases and deaths from COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon:

13 residents are in quarantine at Ketcham

2 residents are in the hospital

9 residents have died

6 positive staff members are in quarantine

5 staff members have recovered

3 staff members have recovered and returned to work

Ketcham Memorial Center says they will continue providing updates on a daily basis.