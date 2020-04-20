Ketcham Memorial Center reports five COVID-19 related deaths

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon is reporting new COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

As of Monday afternoon, the facility says five residents have died, and 17 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Six of these residents are in the hospital, and 11 residents are in quarantine.

14 staff members have also tested positive. Out of these 14, we’re told two staff members have recovered.

Ketcham Memorial Center says they will continue providing updates on a daily basis.