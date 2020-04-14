MasterBrand Cabinets releases statement about latest COVID-19 case

Posted By: Ann Powell April 14, 2020

A second employee at MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand has tested positive for COVID-19.

We reached out to MasterBrand and a spokesperson gave us the following statement:  “We can confirm a second employee at our Ferdinand, Indiana facility was diagnosed with COVID-19. This employee had not been present at the location since before this weekend’s closure and deep cleaning. Employees returned to work on Monday, April 13th, although it ended being a partial day due to some IT and network challenges. The site is up and running today.”

 

