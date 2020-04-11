Memorial Counseling Center offering new virtual services

The Memorial Counseling Center is now offering both telemedicine and teletherapy appointments.

These new services include mental health assessments, consultations, and counseling services to residents through a smartphone or tablet.

Immediate openings for both telemedicine and teletherapy services are now available for both new and established patients.

To learn more about these services and to schedule appointments, contact Memorial Counseling Center at (812)-996-5780, option 1.