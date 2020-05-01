Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Achieves Magnet Recognition

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is getting recognized for their nursing practice.

The hospital received the Magnet recognition on April 23rd for its dedication to high-quality nursing practice.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how staff members sustained and improved Magnet concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition.

The hospital now joins a global community of Magnet-recognized organizations.

Just 530 U.S. health care organizations out of over 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition.

For more information about the Magnet award, visit nursingworld.org/magnet