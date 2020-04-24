Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Dashboard States 246 Tests Have Come Back Negative

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Friday morning:

287 tests have been submitted

246 submitted results have come back negative

18 test results are currently pending

17 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.