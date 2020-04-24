Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center COVID-19 Dashboard States 246 Tests Have Come Back Negative

Posted By: Zach Reuber April 24, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Friday morning:

  • 287 tests have been submitted

  • 246 submitted results have come back negative

  • 18 test results are currently pending

  • 17 test results have come back positive for residents in Dubois County

Remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

